Niger Republic Bans Entry Of Nigerians With ECOWAS Passport, Demands International Passport

The Republic of Niger has begun enforcing new immigration restrictions on Nigerians travelling into the country, demanding a valid international passport for entry and barring the use of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) passports.

This development follows Niger’s recent withdrawal from the ECOWAS, alongside Mali and Burkina Faso.

Despite the continued open border between Nigeria and Niger, travellers and cross-border traders are facing significant challenges at major crossing points such as Illela (Nigeria) and Konni (Niger).

According to Punch, a trader identified as Alhaji Musa Abdullahi lamented the hardship caused by the new rule.

He said, “I believe there is a move to abolish the ECOWAS passport as a means of travelling here; they have started harassing us if we are entering the country.

“Some of our people are being turned back home. We learnt that there is a new passport being issued now to everyone coming to Niger Republic to replace the old ECOWAS passport.

“Some of our people are getting scared of the aftermath of all these issues, which have started to affect our business and trading activities”

A source in Taiwan, a state in Niger Republic, informed the platform that border officials have started turning back individuals relying solely on the ECOWAS passport.

“Some of our people have already been sent home. The authorities insist on their own national passport, making it difficult for traders and travellers,” he explained.

A commercial driver on the Illela-Konni route, Abubakar Isa, alleged that security officials in Niger have begun exploiting the situation to extort travellers.

“They demand between 5,000 to 10,000 CFA before allowing those with an ECOWAS passport to pass. If you can’t produce Niger’s new identification document, they take you to their office and pressure you to pay a bribe.

“Once they stop either the vehicle or motorcycle at their border, they take you to their office and make the demand for the passport, which they know we don’t have, they then collect money as bribe before you can be allow to go,” he added.

A trader in Illela, Alhaji Nuhu Abubakar, confirmed that Niger’s withdrawal from ECOWAS has had no immediate impact on trade or movement across the border.

He said, “We have continued our normal activities as usual, and there is no sign of an impending closure.

“The border remains open on both the Nigerian and Nigerien sides. We’ve heard rumours that the military junta in Niger is considering restricting motorcycle movement between the two countries, but for now, nothing concrete has been decided.”

The Head of Communication ECOWAS Commission, Joel Ahofodji, in a conversation with Punch on the development, said the regional bloc was unaware of Niger Republic’s policy to bar ECOWAS passport holders.