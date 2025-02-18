New Lagos Police Commissioner Assumes Duty

CP Olohundare Moshood Jimoh has assumed duty as the 41st Commissioner of Police at the Lagos State Command.

Naija News reports that he took over from CP Olanrewaju Ishola, who was redeployed to Force Headquarters, Abuja.

This was made known in a statement on Tuesday by the Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin.

CP Jimoh, who hails from Ilorin, Kwara State, studied Political Science at the Ahmadu Bello University and was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 2000.

He has worked in different parts of the country including Katsina, Cross River, Anambra, FCT, Oyo, Gombe and Rivers. He was Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Central Police Station, Abuja; Force Public Relations Officer; Deputy Commissioner, Criminal Investigation Department, Airport Police Command; Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Administration, Oyo State Police Command and Deputy Commissioner, General Investigation, FCID Annex, Gombe.

He has undergone several professional trainings some of which include: Combat Operations Course, Police Mobile Training College, Maiduguri; Weapons of Mass Destruction Counter Measure First Responder Training Course, United States Embassy, Abuja; Crime Prevention of Korea Police, Police Training Institute, Seoul South Korea; Social Construction and Management Reform, China Executive Leadership Academy, Pudong China; Maritime Rescue and Salvage for Developing Countries, China Maritime Police Academy Ningbo, China; Training on Anti-hijacking Techniques and Tactics for Developing Countries, Special Police Academy, Beijing, China; and SMART Government and Informatization at Academy for International Business Officials (AIBO), Beijing, China.

CP Jimoh is a recipient of the Presidential award for Public Relations Personality of the Year in recognition of his sterling qualities and outstanding contribution to the development and use of Public Relations by the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations. He was also a member of the African Union Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur Sudan where he got an Award of Recognition for Commendable Service.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), Nigeria; Certified Management Consultant (CMC) by Institute of Management Consultant (IMC), Nigeria; Fellow, Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria; Associate, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON); and Member, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations. Until this appointment, CP Jimoh was Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority Police, Eastern Ports, Port-Harcourt.