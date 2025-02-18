Liverpool’s Joe Gomez To Miss “Large Parts” Of Remainder Of This Season

Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, has confirmed that the club’s centre-back, Joe Gomez, will be sidelined for “large parts” of the remainder of the season due to a serious hamstring injury that may necessitate surgical intervention.

Joe Gomez, 27, suffered the setback just 11 minutes into his return during Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Plymouth Argyle on February 9. This match marked Gomez’s first appearance after being out for six weeks due to a prior hamstring issue.

As it stands, the club has not yet made a definitive decision regarding the need for surgery for Gomez, who has managed just 10 starts in all competitions this season.

However, Slot indicated that it is a strong possibility that an operation may be required. Regardless of whether surgery is necessary, he emphasized that Gomez is expected to be unavailable for an extended period.

Slot remarked on the situation, saying, “It’s a significant blow for both Joe and the team. He has dedicated himself to rigorous rehabilitation to return to play, and unfortunately, in just his first game back, we witnessed him making a sprint only to have him sidelined again within minutes. This is particularly challenging for a player, especially during a stretch of the season that is so crucial.”

The manager went on to outline the team’s hopes, stating, “While he will indeed miss substantial portions of the latter part of the season, we remain optimistic that he could be back for the concluding phase of the campaign.”

Looking ahead, Liverpool will face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Wednesday at 19:30 GMT, in a match where a victory would catapult them 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

In addition to Gomez, the team will also be without forward Cody Gakpo, who is still recovering from a knock sustained ahead of Sunday’s 2-1 win against Wolves at Anfield.