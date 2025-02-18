Lagos Assembly: The Mayhem In Rivers, Osun, Kano All Put Together Is A Child’s Play To Lagos Crisis – Oki

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fouad Oki, has warned that the ongoing speakership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly could escalate into Nigeria’s most significant legislative crisis if not urgently addressed.

Oki said during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, “If you see what happened today, you will begin to look at Rivers State, the mayhem that is also consuming Osun State, you look at what is also happening in Kano, you put all of these together, and it will be like a child’s play to (that of) Lagos.”

Security Forces Seal Assembly Chambers

Naija News, in a report on Monday, disclosed that armed security personnel from the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed the Lagos Assembly chambers, barring Speaker Mojisola Meranda from entry for hours.

Meranda eventually gained access and presided over plenary, where lawmakers passed a vote of confidence in her leadership. Overcome with emotion, Meranda was seen tearful during the proceedings.

Leadership Tussle Intensifies

The Lagos Assembly has been embroiled in turmoil following the removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and the subsequent election of Meranda as the first female speaker of the Assembly.

While 36 lawmakers in the 40-member house have pledged allegiance to Meranda, Obasa has challenged his removal, labelling it illegal and seeking redress in court.

Oki described the unfolding drama as “a show of shame” and lamented the setback it posed for democracy in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Oki stated, “Today is a sad day for me and indeed for all lovers of democracy in Nigeria.

“Enough of begging and enough of appeasement”, saying that he and other comrades who were in the trenches during the fight for democracy would defend what they believed in.

“If there are those who do not have a sense of history, those who may be either be benefactors of Hon Mudashiru Obasa or supporting him to cause a breach of the peace in Lagos, we will again put our lives on the line to defend democracy,” he said.