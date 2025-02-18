Peter Obi, Former IGP, Okiro, Others Storm Edwin Clark’s Home

Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, and former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro, have paid a condolence visit to the family of late elder statesman and former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark.

Naija News reports that Clark passed away at the age of 97.

Peter Obi visited the residence of the Late Clark in Abuja on Tuesday afternoon.

Similarly, former IGP, Okiro arrived and entered the residence of the late leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, a few minutes after Peter Obi’s arrival.

Singing the condolence register, Ikoro wrote, “We lost a father, we lost a gem. May your soul rest in peace”.

Other notable Nigerians who have visited the residence include a Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Senator Seriake Dickson, a former Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District, Senator James Manager, and a former Kaduna State Governorship Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Jonathan Asake.

Others are former Head of the Civil Service, Prof Oladapo Afolabi, Head of Store Management, Office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Ambassador Kem Ajieh; President of the Middle Belt Forum, Dr Pogu Bitrus; Mrs Regina Omo-Agege, among others.