Just In: Court Of Appeal Reinstates Ghandi Olaoye As Soun Of Ogbomoso

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan on Tuesday upheld the selection and installation of Oba Ghandi Olaoye as the Soun of Ogbomoso, reversing an earlier ruling that nullified his appointment.

Naija News reports that Justice Yargata Nimpar, leading a three-member panel, delivered the judgment, ruling in favour of Oba Olaoye on all 10 grounds of appeal.

The appellate court set aside the judgment of Justice K. A. Adedokun of the Oyo State High Court, Ogbomoso, who on October 25, 2023, had nullified the monarch’s selection, citing irregularities and non-compliance with the 1958 Soun Chieftaincy Declaration.

With this ruling, Oba Ghandi Olaoye’s installation as the Soun of Ogbomoso stands validated, bringing relief to supporters and residents of the ancient town.

The appellate court’s decision is seen as a significant victory for Oba Olaoye, who has faced legal battles since his appointment.

Naija News recalls that the Oyo State government had appealed the judgement of Justice Adedokun, through its lawyer, Akin Onigbinde (SAN), and also sought a stay of execution of the October 25 judgment pending the outcome of the appeal.

The appellants were Governor Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, and the state’s Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Matters.

The notice of appeal dated October 27 sort “an order setting aside the judgment of the trial court of October 25, or an order of re-trial before another judge of the Oyo State High Court.”

In the six grounds of appeal, the state government said the trial judge erred in law, maintaining that the judgment could not stand.