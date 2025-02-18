Benue Assembly Approves Removal Of Chief Judge Ikpambese Over Financial Misconduct

The Benue State House of Assembly has approved the removal of the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, following allegations of financial impropriety and abuse of office.

During the plenary session held on Tuesday, the Assembly resolved to oust the Chief Judge after reviewing the accusations levelled against him.

Following the removal, Naija News gathered that the Assembly directed that the next most senior judge in the state judiciary be sworn in as the Acting Chief Judge, pending the outcome of further investigations.

The lawmakers passed a resolution directing the state Governor, Hyacinth Alia to remove the Justice Ikpambese from office.

Naija News gathered that the lawmakers reached the resolution on Tuesday during a plenary session presided by the Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh.

During the debate, 23 out of the 31 members voted in favour of the removal of Justice Ikpambese based on the report of the House.

The report read by the Majority Leader, Saater Tiseer, levelled allegations of misconduct against the Chief Judge, including misappropriation of funds.

It was however gathered that the Chief Judge was not invited to respond to the allegations levelled against him by the house.

There had been reports of disagreement between the Chief Judge and the state government.