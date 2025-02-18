Joseph Parker Aims For Anthony Joshua’s Rematch After Taking On Daniel Dubois

Former WBO heavyweight champion, Joseph Parker is actively pursuing a potential rematch with Anthony Joshua, particularly following his highly anticipated IBF title fight against Daniel Dubois in Riyadh this Saturday.

Parker, who suffered a defeat to Joshua during their unification bout in 2018, has expressed that a victory over Dubois could unlock several lucrative opportunities in the heavyweight division. This includes the possibility of facing Joshua again—a matchup he views as a chance for redemption.

“My ultimate goal is to become the champion of the world and unify the titles. I also aim to avenge my previous losses before considering retirement,” Parker stated.

However, the 32-year-old New Zealander is realistic about the challenges ahead. He understands that even with a win against Dubois, an immediate rematch with Joshua may not materialize. Factors such as a potential clash with Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title or a rematch clause implied in his contract with Dubois could take precedence in determining his next steps.

“It’s not set in stone that a rematch will happen, but the possibility exists,” Parker clarified. “My focus is solely on defeating Dubois first. Once that’s accomplished, we’ll assess the options—whether it’s a fight against Usyk or something else entirely. Plans can shift rapidly in boxing, and while I may aspire for a bout with Usyk, my priority is securing the win.”

Parker expressed confidence in his ability to navigate Dubois’ fighting style, sharing insights into his strategic preparation. “We have a solid understanding of how he operates. It’s no secret—he’s going to march forward and unleash powerful punches,” he remarked.

He acknowledged that to be successful against Dubois, who is known for his explosive and aggressive approach, he must demonstrate marked improvement from his previous outings against Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder.

“I recognize the need to elevate my performance. I can’t afford to repeat the mistakes I made in those fights. I have to be sharper given the intense pressure Dubois creates and the way he throws combinations,” Parker elaborated.

“We’ve devised a comprehensive game plan designed to neutralize his strengths and capitalize on our own.”

The fight is part of the ‘Last Crescendo’ fight card taking place in Saudi Arabia, a marquee event that also features a light-heavyweight unification rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol.