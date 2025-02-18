‘It Tested Me Beyond Limit’ – Mr Macaroni Opens Up About Heavy Burden

Nigerian skit maker cum Nollywood actor, Debo Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has opened up about carrying a heavy burden for over three years.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a post via his Instagram page on Monday, revealed that the undisclosed burden tested him beyond the limit and weighed him down.

Mr Macaroni said he never stopped fighting despite the problematic situation and encouraged those going through hard times.

The thespian noted that troubles will never last forever, and notwithstanding the rough road, victories will happen in the end.

He wrote, “I feel better than I have felt in over 3 years! I have peace of mind. I feel free!

I have been carrying a heavy burden for about 3 years now.

“It tested me beyond limits and weighed me down. But I never stopped fighting.

I am writing this letter of love to any one of you going through a hard time right now. You might have to make some tough decisions like I have done but please understand that your troubles will not last forever. The road will be rough but you will be victorious at the end. Don’t stop fighting!!!”