It Is Not About Shedding Tears, Resign If You Don’t Have The Capacity – Hassan To Meranda

The Chairman of the Eti-Osa Bar Forum, Oladotun Hassan, has advised the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, to put a lid on her emotions and effectively lead the legislative body.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise News on Tuesday, he urged her to resign if she cannot properly carry out her duties as Speaker.

Hassan stated this while reacting to the chaos that erupted at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday.

Early Monday morning, a heavy deployment of police and task force personnel surrounded the premises, locking the offices of the Speaker, her deputy, and the Clerk of the House. This fueled speculation about Meranda’s possible resignation. Despite the security presence, a plenary session was held, during which members passed a vote of confidence in Meranda.

A viral video had showed the speaker breaking down in tears after the lawmakers passed the vote of confidence.

Speaking on the issue, Hassan emphasised that leadership should not be driven by emotions but by a commitment to fulfilling constitutional duties with strength and integrity.

He said, “What happened yesterday ought not to be and I don’t think it’s a matter of gender.

“It’s about asserting her legal duty, not about crying. I don’t believe in the sentiment of shedding tears. It’s a matter of your duty. She needs to rise up and continue the office duty.

“Lagos cannot be shut down sine die. You have been invited to lead by constitutional matter. What brought Meranda was because she was elected alongside Obasa to lead the House as a functionary member of the House.”

Hassan strongly criticised the current state of affairs within the Assembly, questioning the legitimacy of Mudashiru Obasa’s continued claim to the Speakership. He argued that Meranda was duly elected and should either rise to the challenge or step aside for a more capable leader.

“If Meranda seems not to openly have capacity to confront Lagos issue, let her resign and let another person be put in place,” he said.

He also criticised the involvement of external forces, particularly the police and the Department of State Services (DSS), warning that such interference could further escalate the crisis. He urged the DSS national headquarters to investigate the matter to ensure that due process is followed and that legislative activities in Lagos are not compromised by personal or political interests.