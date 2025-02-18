“It Is Inconceivable” – Lawmakers Speak On First Lady Tinubu’s Involvement In Lagos State House Of Assembly Crisis

The Lagos State House of Assembly has rubbished reports that the First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, is behind the recent leadership crisis rocking the Assembly.

The Lagos Assembly, in a statement on Tuesday signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, said all the lawmakers hold Mrs. Tinubu in high esteem, and it is inconceivable for anyone to suggest she is influencing the internal affairs of the House.

The statement dissociated all members of the Lagos Assembly from the allegations against the First Lady, adding that any attempt to link her with the issues is entirely out of place.

Olukayode said the allegation is an attempt to tarnish the image of Mrs. Tinubu and clarified that the First Lady has no role in the internal disagreements rocking the House.

“The attention of the Lagos State House of Assembly has been drawn to a misleading report circulating online, alleging that the ongoing internal matters within the House are being influenced by the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

“We categorically dissociate all members of the Lagos State House of Assembly from this false and baseless claim. The report is purely a fabrication and has no basis in truth.

“All members of the Assembly hold the First Lady in the highest regard. As a distinguished former First Lady of Lagos State and now the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has made significant contributions to governance and national development.

“It is therefore inconceivable that any member of the Assembly would accuse her of involvement in legislative matters or seek to tarnish her reputation. We firmly state that the First Lady has no role in any internal disagreements within the House. Any attempt to link her to these issues is entirely unfounded.

“We urge members of the press, as key stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of journalistic integrity by verifying information before publication. Responsible journalism requires seeking the truth and ensuring that reports are accurate and balanced,” the statement read.

Naija News recalls the Lagos State House of Assembly has been embroiled in an internal crisis following the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as the Speaker and his replacement with Mojisola Meranda.

While the lawmakers insist Obasa has been duly removed, the impeached Speaker claims otherwise and has taken the matter to court.

Things took a different dimension on Monday when security operatives, including operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), stormed the Lagos Assembly Complex and locked off the office of the Speaker, Deputy and Clerk.

The development led to a scuffle among the DSS operatives and workers of the Assembly while the lawmakers also forced their way into the House to conduct plenary.