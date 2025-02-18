‘Is Obasa From Lagos State?’ – APC Chieftain Questions Former Speaker’s Origin

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Babatunde Bank-Anthony, has claimed that former Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, is not an indigene of Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Bank-Anthony said Obasa was elevating himself because he was given the position of authority.

In an interview with Channels TV, the APC chieftain stated this while answering a question on whether Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Speaker Mojisola Miranda coming from the same zone was the cause of chaos in the state.

He answered, “The Governor is from Lagos Island, Miranda is from Apapa. If you’re talking about that, is Obasa really from Lagos State? Let’s talk about it. Let’s go there. Let’s just go there. Is he really a Lagosian? Is he an indigene of Lagos State? The Deputy Speaker from Lagos West, Lagos West is a very indigenous area. They are Ojo, they are Badagry in Lagos West. And they’ve chosen you up and above the indigene of Lagos State. And you are telling us now… you are parading yourself in borrowed robes. Let us be clear about that. If he’s talking in Lagos West, Lagos West has a lot of indigene in Lagos West. Is it Ojo, is it Badagry you are talking about?”

When asked when the House would resume seating having gone on indefinite recess, Bank-Anthony said Speaker Miranda would announce.

“We know who the speaker is. We know who the Speaker is. We know who the principal officers are. And we know who the clerk is. You understand me? If anything is going to happen, the Speaker of the House will recall our members back to the House. And the House functions will continue. That is the position I see. Nobody will call back the House except the Speaker,” he stated.