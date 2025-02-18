‘I’m Not The Best Thing After Sliced Bread’ – Nathaniel Bassey Cautions Fans Against Unholy Obsession

Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, has cautioned his fans and followers against turning their passion into an unholy obsession.

Naija News reports that the musician made this known while responding to a discussion online about some people who claimed not to know him.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle on Monday, Bassey emphasised that not knowing him or other young, vibrant ministers of God does not make anyone less of a Christian.

He also clarified that choosing not to participate in his midnight “Hallelujah Challenge” does not diminish one’s faith, stressing that people are free to connect with what is best for them.

He wrote, “My dear brothers and sisters, you are blessed. Just a note of caution.

“Please, let’s be careful and guided so we don’t turn our passion to unholy obsession.

“Not knowing Nathaniel Bassey or any of the young vibrant servants of God being used does not make you any less a Christian. In fact, there are so many Christians who have never heard of me nor my music. It doesn’t make them any less Christians. They don’t have to know me. I’m not the best thing after sliced bread.

“I do not even see myself in that manner. I would be thinking of myself more highly than I ought doing so.

“’For I say, through the grace given unto me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think; but to think soberly, according as God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith.’ Romans 12:3.

“Also, not joining the Hallelujah challenge does not make you less a Christian. People are free to connect with what’s best for them.

“I describe it in this way. Apples don’t grow everywhere. It doesn’t mean the places apples don’t grow are bad. It may just not be apples’ environment.

“Those of us joining should never look down on those not joining. Those who are not joining should also not look down on those joining.

“Let not him that eateth despise him that eateth not; and let not him which eateth not judge him that eateth: for God hath received him. Romans 14:3.

“Let every man where in He is called abide. 1 Cor 7:24. Sharing this due to the various tags I’ve been mentioned. And normally would not comment on such. But felt a need to enlighten a few of us.”