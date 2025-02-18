‘I’m Basking In The Euphoria Of My Pregnancy’ – Chika Ike Opens Up About Ned Nwoko Fathering Her Child

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, has dismissed rumours that the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ned Nwoko, is the father of her child.

Naija News reports that rumours emerged on social media that the movie star, who recently announced her pregnancy with maternity photos on Instagram, was set to become Nwoko’s seventh wife.

Earlier, Senator Nwoko, through his media office, denied being responsible for Chika Ike’s pregnancy or planning to marry her as his seventh wife.

Addressing the rumours in a post via her Instagram page on Tuesday, the thespian clarified that the Nigerian billionaire is not the father of her child and she is not ready to become anyone’s seventh wife.

She wrote, “Endlessly blessed, forever grateful…❤️🙏 A MUST READ !!!! FALSE! FALSE! FALSE!

“There have been all sorts of lies peddled about me in the media for years but I always treated them like what they are, RUMOURS THAT NEEDED NO RESPONSE. But this is different, this is about my CHILD…. You all do not know anything about me! Because you CAN’T! Except I choose to disclose. Yes, I’m that PRIVATE!

“Ned isn’t the Father of my child and whoever name you might come up with later with your guessing games and like I’ve said before I’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife! Polygamy isn’t for me .

“I’ve been pregnant for months now and no one even had a clue about my pregnancy until I announced it and you all think you’ll know who the father of my child is or anything happening in my life? Very laughable and Clueless!

“Keep digging and coming up with your false news. I don’t care about rumours because I understand it comes with my career choice and the only reason I’m responding to this rumour is because this is about my child. My privacy is my peace and NO ONE can unsettle me. I’m basking in the euphoria of my pregnancy and that’s all that matters to me now.”