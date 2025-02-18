IGP Egbetokun Condemns Osun Crisis, Vows To Bring Perpetrators To Justice

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has assured Nigerians that those responsible for the violent clashes in Osun State during the local government crisis will face the full weight of the law.

Following reports of loss of lives and destruction of property, Egbetokun ordered the deployment of tactical squads to restore peace and prevent further escalation of violence.

He reaffirmed that the Nigeria Police Force would not condone lawlessness, hooliganism, or any attempt to disrupt public order.

The unrest reportedly stemmed from a local government election held on Monday, where tensions flared between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, the IGP strongly condemned the violence and called on all stakeholders to embrace peace.

The statement reads: “In response to the ongoing violence in Osun State, the Nigeria Police Force strongly condemns the incidents that have disrupted peace and safety in the state and vows to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“These violent actions have led to the destruction of property and the unfortunate loss of innocent lives.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has taken decisive action by deploying additional tactical squads to Osun State to bolster security and restore law and order.

“The Police recognize that violence undermines the democratic process and threatens the well-being of citizens.

“The IGP affirms the commitment of the Force to identify and prosecute those responsible, ensuring they face the full weight of the law.

“He issues a stern warning to anyone threatening peace and stability in Osun State, stating that the Force will not tolerate any act of lawlessness, hooliganism, or anarchy.

“The perpetrators of these criminal acts will be identified and brought to justice. Citizens are urged to remain calm as normalcy is being restored.

“Osun indigenes, leaders, and stakeholders are hereby urged to shun violence and go about their legitimate businesses.

“The judiciary remains the ultimate arbiter of electoral disputes, and political actors must respect and abide by its rulings while upholding the rule of law and democratic principles.

“The Police reiterate their commitment to clamping down on violent actors bent on disrupting law and order in any part of the country.

“The situation in Osun will be closely monitored, and measures will be enforced to ensure a safe environment for all residents.”

The Nigeria Police Force has assured the public that security measures are in place to maintain peace and order in Osun State, urging residents to remain law-abiding as authorities work to restore normalcy.