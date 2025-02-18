‘If Anything Happens To Me There Will Be Trouble’ – Portable Reacts As Police Declare Him Wanted

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has denied allegations against him after the Ogun State Police Command declared him wanted.

Portable, in a series of Instagram posts on Monday, claimed that the arrest warrant issued against him was an attempt to tarnish his image.

Naija News reports that Portable’s stand comes after the Ogun State Police Command, on Monday, announced that the singer was wanted for allegedly leading an assault on officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The incident reportedly occurred on February 5, 2025, during an enforcement exercise at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota.

According to police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, Portable and a gang of nine attacked the officials after they requested building approval documents from the singer’s father at Odogwu Bar, a property linked to Portable.

Portable, however, in a series of posts on his Instagram story, insisted that he was being targeted unjustly.

The singer wrote, “I didn’t kill anybody. If anything happens to me, there will be trouble. They should post the evidence of where I fought them at my bar. They are evil people, and they are lying against me. Just kill me and let everywhere scatter.”

In another post, Portable begged the Ogun State government to forgive him, claiming he was under spiritual attack.

“All this evil thing wey dey happen to me na spiritual attack. God save me. I’m facing a lot of sicknesses all over my body. I’m taking care of myself. Pain in my body. Make Ogun State government forgive me,” he pleaded.