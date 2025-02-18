‘I Am A Federal Government Liability And A Mad Man,’ Portable Defends Himself Amid Police Manhunt

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has declared himself as a madman receiving treatment at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta.

Naija News reports that the singer made this declaration on Tuesday, as he appealed to Nigerians and the Ogun State Government after being declared wanted by the state’s police command.

Portable was reportedly involved in a violent altercation with officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The altercation occurred when Portable allegedly confronted three town planning officials—TPL Onabanjo Abidemi, TPL Raymond Lateef, and TPL Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi—who were conducting an enforcement exercise in Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota, Ogun State.

According to the officials, they were first approached by an elderly man who later turned out to be Portable’s father.

The father informed the officials that his son was unavailable when asked for the approved building plan.

However, moments later, Portable appeared at the scene, armed with a firearm and other weapons, leading a gang of nine thugs in a violent attack on the officials.

The officials sustained injuries but managed to escape and report the incident to the police.

The case was escalated to the State Criminal Investigation Department, and while nine accomplices were arrested, Portable fled the scene and has been in hiding since.

In response to the declaration, Portable took to Instagram, making several claims regarding the incident.

He expressed his fear of the government, alleging that he had been set up due to wearing a vest with the image of Senator Adeola Solomon, known as Yayi.

Portable also declared that he is a madman and carries a card for his treatment at Aro Hospital.

“I fear government. I am a federal government liability. Then I’m a madman; I have medications that I usually take. You can confirm from Aro Hospital. I have a card that certifies me as one of their patients,” he stated.

“I am from Abeokuta and they are taking care of me there. I am not a thief; I help people around me without even looking at their background,” he added.