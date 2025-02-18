“He Believed In Nigeria Till His Last Breath” – Tinubu Mourns Edwin Clark

President Bola Tinubu has described the death of the leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, as a deep and sobering loss.

President Tinubu, in a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the former federal commissioner of information believed and worked for the unity of Nigeria all the days of his life.

Naija News earlier reported that Clark died on Tuesday at the age of 97, as confirmed by his family.

Reacting to the development, the President said the elder statesman, who was born on May 25, 1927, in Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, led an illustrious life marked by dedicated service, at different times, to the nation and his community as a councillor, state and federal cabinet member.

He described Clark as a passionate advocate for resource control, economic and environmental justice in the Niger Delta.

On behalf of the federal government, the President extended his condolences to the Edwin Clark family, the Ijaw nation, the people of the Niger Delta, and the government of Delta State.

Tinubu submitted that Chief Clark was a towering figure whose influence was felt across Nigeria’s political firmament for nearly six decades.

The President praised Chief Clark as a courageous leader who stood for what he believed in and was never afraid to stand alone in the face of injustice.

”Chief Clark spoke for the Niger Delta. He spoke for the nation. His views and interventions on national issues were distinct and patriotic.

”Pa Clark, a lawyer and educationist, believed in a united Nigeria, and until his last breath, he never stopped reaching out to people from different parts of the country to work together to preserve national unity based on justice and equity.

”As an astute politician, his political opponents never doubted his words’ weight, confidence, and conviction when he spoke. Indeed, a patriot has transitioned to the great beyond.

”History will remember him as a man who fought gallantly for the rights of the people of the Niger Delta, unity in diversity, and true federalism.

”I know many generations will remain proud of how his efforts contributed to national prosperity and stability,” the President said in the statement.

President Tinubu prayed for divine comfort for Chief Clark’s family, friends, and all those affected by this significant loss.