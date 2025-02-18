Ekiti Deputy Gov Loses Mother

The Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Monisade Afuye, has regrettably announced the passing of her mother, Olori Esther Iyalaje Adegboye.

Naija News reports that the Deputy Governor confirmed the sad development to journalists in a statement signed and issued in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

Afuye indicated that Olori Adegboye, a native of Ikere Ekiti within the Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday following a protracted illness.

She was 97 years old at the time of her passing.

“With heart full of praise and glory to Almighty God, we announce the passing of our matriarch, Olori Iyalaje Adegboye of Akayejo Ruling House of Ikere Kingdom.

“She died at the early hours of today at the ripe age of 97 years.

“She is survived by extended family members, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“Burial arrangements will be announced later”, the statement said.

Afuye characterized her late mother as a compassionate and resourceful leader within the community, noting that her absence would be a formidable void to fill.

Furthermore, she expressed that the entire Ikere Ekiti Community and the Akayejo Royal Dynasty will cherish the memory of Adegboye for her invaluable contributions to community development and her efforts to promote unity in the town, which were essential for fostering progress.

She offered a prayer to God, beseeching Him to grant her eternal rest and to provide support for the family she had left behind.