Edwin Clark Died At A Time We Needed Him Most – Keyamo Mourns

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has commiserated with the family of elder statesman and former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, following his demise.

Naija News reports that Clark passed away at the age of 97.

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) leader died on Monday night, as confirmed in an official statement released by his family.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle on Tuesday, Keyamo said the elder statement died when the country needed him the most.

The Minister noted that the deceased was a consummate politician in his heyday and became a fearless and outspoken critic in his later years.

He said, “Our leader and father is gone at a time we needed him most. Pa Edwin Clark, leader of the South-South, father of the nation and quintessential patriot is no more. He was a consummate politician in his heyday and became a fearless and outspoken critic in his later years. He lived a very fulfilled life of service to our country. Condolences to the Clark family and to the nation in general. He will be sorely missed.”

Meanwhile, Festus Keyamo has provided clarification regarding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to abandon the proposed merger of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), as suggested in the Steve Oronsaye Report.

Naija News understands that the Oronsaye Report, a topic of considerable discussion, recommended the consolidation of the NCAA and NAMA.

However, Keyamo expressed concerns that this proposal was an effort to undermine the NCAA.

The minister pointed out that the report had been transmitted from the administrations of former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari to the current government.

Following his presentation, President Tinubu concluded that the merger of NCAA and NAMA would not proceed.

Keyamo also elaborated on the rationale behind the aviation sector’s exemption from the foreign travel ban imposed by the Federal Government on its officials last year, which took effect in April.

He stated that the exemption was granted because President Tinubu aimed to foster significant change and development within the aviation industry.