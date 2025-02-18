Court Postpones Case Of Unruly Passengers On Air Peace Flight

The Lagos State Magistrate Court, located in the Ikeja Magisterial District, has postponed the proceedings concerning three passengers accused of disruptive behaviour on Air Peace Flight No. P4 7579, which travelled from London to Lagos.

Naija News reports that the individuals involved, Adewale Adedigba, 52, Magnis Ashibuogwu, 50, and Iwunze Benjamin, 30, face charges related to an incident that occurred on February 12, 2025, around 8:00 PM.

As reported by the police, the defendants allegedly created a disturbance during the flight by yelling loudly, which resulted in panic among fellow passengers and crew members.

These actions have been classified as a violation of public peace under Section 168(1)(d) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

During the court proceedings on Tuesday, the defendant’s plea was not recorded at that time, leading the magistrate to reschedule the case for March 3, 2025, to allow both sides to prepare their respective arguments.

If found guilty, the defendants may face penalties that could include fines or imprisonment.

Naija News understands that the three passengers are alleged to have unlawfully relocated from their designated economy class seats to the business class area without permission.

This behaviour contravened Section 4(1)(a)(b) of the FAAN Bye-Law 2005, prompting immediate action from airline personnel, who reported the matter upon arrival at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

After their apprehension by airport police, the passengers were officially charged and presented before the court under the jurisdiction of the Airport Command.

The prosecution, represented by SP Oladipupo Taiwo, emphasized the need for strict enforcement of aviation regulations to prevent similar occurrences in the future.