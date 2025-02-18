Concerns In Taraba Over Deputy Gov’s Whereabouts

Concerns are increasingly being raised regarding the health and whereabouts of the Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Aminu Alkali.

Naija News understands that since November 2024, the Deputy Governor has been absent from the state due to health issues, yet the state government has remained silent about the situation concerning this key official.

Reports indicate that Alkali was admitted to the National Hospital in Abuja for an undisclosed illness, with unverified sources suggesting he may have been transferred to Egypt for more intensive medical treatment as his condition deteriorated.

The lack of communication from the state government regarding the deputy governor’s health and location has heightened anxiety among the populace, particularly among political figures.

This situation bears a resemblance to the events surrounding the former governor, the late Danbaba Suntai, who suffered an accident in October 2012 while piloting a Cessna 208, which crashed near Yola airport.

Despite Suntai’s incapacitation, the state House of Assembly did not support calls for a power transition to his deputy, Alhaji Garba Umar. Consequently, a small group took control of governance until Suntai’s passing, and his deputy was never permitted to assume the role of substantive governor as mandated by the constitution.

In light of these developments, citizens are urging Governor Agbu Kefas to clarify the health status and whereabouts of his deputy, who has been absent from public duties for over 90 days.

Additionally, it has been reported that several politicians are beginning to position themselves for Alkali’s seat due to his prolonged absence.

A human rights lawyer based in Jalingo, Barr. Bilyaminu Maihanchi, has addressed an open letter to the governor and the Taraba State House of Assembly, urging the lawmakers to invoke Section 189 of the Nigerian constitution (as amended) to address the issues arising from the deputy governor’s extended absence.

“I urge Taraba State Governor to provide a clear explanation for the Deputy Governor’s absence and to take immediate action to address the situation. The people of Taraba State deserve to know the truth about their leaders and to have confidence in the governance of their state,” he said.

Maihanci also called on the House of Assembly to take its constitutional responsibilities seriously and to ensure that the governance of the state is not compromised.

“Taraba State House of Assembly must take steps to investigate the circumstances surrounding the Deputy Governor’s absence and to take appropriate action to address the situation,” he said.

According to Daily Trust, the Speaker of the House, John Kizito Bonzina, was unavailable for comment on the matter, as he is reportedly out of the country.

When reached for information, Senior Assistant on Media and Digital Communications to Governor Kefas, Emmanuel Bello, indicated that he would look into the deputy governor’s situation and provide an update.

However, as of the time of this report, journalists who follow-up calls, SMS, and WhatsApp messages to Bello had not received a response.