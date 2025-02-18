Champions League Play-off: Three Nigerian Players To Contend For Round Of 16 Spots

Nigerian football stars Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, and Raphael Onyedika are set to play pivotal roles in their UEFA Champions League playoff second-leg matches today as they strive to help their teams secure a spot in the competition’s last 16.

Onyedika’s Club Brugge holds a narrow 2-1 lead going into their Champions League match against Lookman’s Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium. Meanwhile, Chukwueze’s AC Milan will look to overcome a 1-0 deficit against Feyenoord at the San Siro.

In the first leg, Onyedika was instrumental in Club Brugge’s victory, playing the full 90 minutes. His efforts helped secure a dramatic win with Gustaf Nilsson’s penalty in the 94th minute, following Mario Pasalic’s equalizer after Ferran Jutgla’s opening goal.

Lookman, who missed the first match due to injury, may make a return for this crucial second leg as Atalanta seek to advance to the Champions League knockout stage for the first time since the 2020-2021 season.

However, they face some challenges, as their recent home form has been inconsistent, with only one win in their last six competitive matches. Their last outing resulted in a goalless draw against Cagliari, impacting their title chase in Serie A, where they currently sit five points behind leaders Inter Milan.

Atalanta have had a mixed European campaign, narrowly missing out on direct qualification for the last 16 after a last-matchday draw against Barcelona forced them into the playoffs. In contrast, Club Brugge enters the match with a strong historical advantage, having advanced from 14 of their last 16 European knockout ties after winning the first leg at home.

The Belgian champions demonstrated their determination over the weekend by coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Sint-Truiden, extending their unbeaten streak to four competitive matches.

Chukwueze’s AC Milan also face a significant challenge after being substituted during the 60th minute of their first-leg defeat. Feyenoord’s decisive goal came from a third-minute strike following a rare mistake from Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Historically, Milan have had a tough time in the Champions League when losing the first leg, having progressed only once in their last six knockout ties under similar circumstances, with that sole victory occurring against Manchester United in the 2006-2007 semi-finals.

Nevertheless, Milan’s formidable home record could provide a boost. They remain unbeaten in their last 12 home games at San Siro since a loss to Napoli in October and recently clinched a morale-lifting 1-0 victory against Hellas Verona, courtesy of a goal from former Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.

Feyenoord, now under the interim leadership of Pascal Bosschaart following the unexpected dismissal of Brian Priske, aims to make history by reaching the Champions League last 16 for the first time since the 1974-1975 season. However, they will need to overcome their recent struggles on the road, with no wins in their last five away games across all competitions.

The winner of the Milan-Feyenoord matchup will advance to face either Inter Milan or Arsenal in the last 16, while the opponent for either Atalanta or Club Brugge will be determined by the outcomes of today’s matches.