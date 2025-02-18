Catholic Church Vows To Investigate Flogging Of 50-Year-Old Teacher By Reverend Father

The Catholic Diocese of Awka, Anambra, has vowed to investigate the alleged assault of a female teacher by a Rev. Fr. in one of its schools.

A Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Awka, Rev. Fr. Charles Ndubuisi, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

Naija News understands that the clergyman was accused of brutalising a 50-year-old widow who works as a teacher in the school.

Reacting, the Diocese expressed regret over the development, adding that it would not condone such conduct in its school.

He said, “The suspect, Rev. Fr. Jude Muokwe, is a Manager at Angel Primary School, Ifitedunu, a mission school in the Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state.

“He allegedly brutalised Mrs Ikeorah Maureen, a 50-year-old widow who works as a teacher in the school.

“The victim was brutalised on February 12, over alleged insubordination; by inviting other teachers to a meeting to demand an increase in their salaries.

“The Diocese regrets this unfortunate incident which took place on Wednesday, February 12.

“The Catholic Diocese of Awka upholds the integrity of character and respect of all and cannot condone any type of misconduct in any of our schools.

“We promise to investigate the circumstances of the incident and the extent of violation of the ethical standards established by the Diocese for all Diocesan schools and apply immediate disciplinary actions.”