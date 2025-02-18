Casemiro Speaks On Ronaldo Vs Messi Debate, EPL Speaks On Lewis-Skelly’s Red Card

Manchester United midfielder, Casemiro has shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate regarding the greatest of all time (GOAT) between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Having had the opportunity to play alongside Ronaldo at both Real Madrid and Manchester United, Casemiro brings a unique perspective to the discussion.

His comments suggest a greater admiration for Messi’s skills, as he noted in an interview with Diario AS, “I could never stop him on my own. It was impossible. I needed help from Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić, and Sergio Ramos. By myself? Impossible. He was simply unstoppable.”

While expressing his respect for Messi, Casemiro also recognized the remarkable achievements of both players, pointing out the uniqueness of their talents. He stated, “It’s difficult to explain. Messi is certainly one of the best players in history, but we also have Cristiano Ronaldo. What they both achieved is unparalleled. In my generation, they were the best. They made significant contributions to football and transformed the sport.”

On a different note, the chief of Professional Game Match Officials, Howard Webb, has addressed the recent controversy surrounding the red card issued to Myles Lewis-Skelly during Arsenal’s match against Wolves.

He acknowledged that the decision was mistaken but continued to support referee Michael Oliver and his team, emphasizing that it wasn’t an egregious error.

Lewis-Skelly was sent off in the first half of Arsenal’s 1-0 victory for a foul on Matt Doherty. After Arsenal appealed the decision, the red card was rescinded, though the club faced a £65,000 fine for their response to the incident.

In the latest episode of Match Official’s Mic’d Up, it was explained that VAR Darren England opted not to have Oliver review the incident. Webb detailed that the referee believed Lewis-Skelly’s actions indicated an intent to impede the opponent without any intention to play the ball, which resulted in high contact that caused Doherty to fall.

He clarified, “The referee categorized this as serious foul play. Although the VAR reviewed the situation, they concluded the call was not clearly and obviously incorrect due to the high contact observed. However, we recognize that serious foul play requires excessive force or brutality, and, in this instance, the contact seemed brief and not particularly forceful.”