Breaking: Reps Demand Tougher Measures Against Homicide, Femicide

The House of Representatives led by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas has urged relevant federal agencies to implement stringent measures against the rising cases of homicide and femicide in Nigeria.

During Tuesday’s plenary, the lawmaker representing Andoni/Opobo–Nkoro federal constituency in Rivers State, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, alongside three others, moved a motion highlighting the alarming surge in violent crimes, particularly against women and girls.

Abiante stressed that the right to life is a fundamental human right guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution, but recent events have shown an uptick in murder, manslaughter, and other violent acts.

He said, “Femicide, which is the intentional killing of women and girls due to their gender, has become a significant concern, with several reported cases in recent years.”

Call For Swift Judicial Action

Following the adoption of the motion, Naija News reports that the House urged the National Judicial Council to create special divisions within existing courts at all levels to ensure expedited handling of homicide and femicide cases.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. It is imperative that our judicial system responds swiftly to these heinous crimes,” Abiante emphasized.

The resolution calls for immediate action to safeguard lives and ensure justice for victims, as lawmakers vowed to continue advocating for measures that protect the rights and dignity of every Nigerian.