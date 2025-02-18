Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 18th February 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 18th February below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1550 and sell at ₦1570 on Tuesday 18th February, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1560 Selling Rate ₦1,580

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1520 Lowest Rate ₦1500

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Meanwhile, the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association (PETROAN) has reaffirmed that premium motor spirit from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) complies with regulatory standards.

PETROAN’s Spokesperson, Joseph Obele, made this declaration in a statement issued on Sunday.

Naija News reports that this response follows the circulation of a viral video claiming that petrol from NNPCL lasts shorter than that from Dangote Refinery.

Although NNPCL had previously addressed the matter, dismissing the video as baseless, the controversy persists.