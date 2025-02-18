Anmbra 2025: PDP Puts Governorship Form At ₦35 Million, Blames Economy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has put the governorship nomination form of the party for the Anambra State governorship election at ₦35 million.

Naija News reports that this was contained in a letter addressed to Anambra PDP Chairman, Chidi Chidebe, by PDP National Organizing Secretary, Umar Bature.

In the later, Bature, on behalf of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) blamed the economic trajectory of the country for the upward review of the nomination form.

“This is to inform you that the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, the PDP, has approved the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the upcoming Governorship Election in your State.

“You may recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released its Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Governorship Election in your State, and drawing from our previous experience, the Directorate of Organization and Mobilisation (DOM) has drafted our own timetable which is in conformity with the Commission’s timeline,” it read.

The statement further disclosed that female aspirants and persons living with disabilities were exempted from paying for nomination forms; while young people under 40 years have a discount of 50 percent of the nomination form price.

“It is important to draw your attention to the new highlights according to the approved timetable. The fees for the Nomination and Expression of Interest have been reviewed upward to reflect the current economic situation in the country. To this effect, please find below the current approved fees:

“3-Adhoc Delegate Form – ₦50,000.00; National Delegate Form – ₦150,000.00; Expression of Interest Form -₦5,000,000.00; Nomination Form – ₦35,000,000.00

“However, pursuant to the Constitution of our Party, female aspirants and Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWD) are exempted from paying for Nomination Forms also Youths below 40 years are to purchase Expression of Interest Forms but with a 50% discount on Nomination Form,” it added.