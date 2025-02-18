‘Amaewhule And 26 Others Lost Their Seats In Rivers Assembly Following Their Defection’ – Fubara Insists

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has maintained that his administration will not recognise the Martin Amaewhule-led faction of the state House of Assembly, despite calls from the Rivers National Assembly Caucus.

The caucus, during a visit to Amaewhule in Port Harcourt on Monday, urged Fubara to enforce the Court of Appeal’s ruling affirming Amaewhule and 26 others as the legitimate lawmakers.

In a statement signed by Kingsley Chinda, Senator Barinada Mpigi, and Dumnamene Dekor, the lawmakers accused Fubara of distorting facts and engaging Senior Advocate, Femi Falana to misrepresent court rulings.

The lawmakers said, “We wish to caution Mr. Femi Falana SAN), to stop misinterpreting court judgments. It is regrettable that a very senior lawyer of his status will be amplifying falsehood from non-lawyers and political merchants.”

They alleged that Falana lied about the ruling of Justice J.K. Omotosho and the purported defection of the 27 lawmakers, which they claim never happened.

“Falana lied about the dates of the judgment of Justice J.K. Omotosho and the purported defection that never took place, with the intention of misleading the public.

“The judgment of Justice J.K. Omotosho, which was affirmed by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, takes effect immediately and forever. Any attempt to deal with any other person or forum as the Rivers State House of Assembly is contemptuous of the judgment of the Supreme Court,” they said.

Amaewhule, in his reaction, declared, “The governor should know that we are not sleeping. We are aware of the hundreds of billions of tax-payers monies that are missing today, that are not accounted for. A day of reckoning will come.”

Government Responds

In response, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, insisted Amaewhule’s faction ceased to be lawmakers after defecting from the PDP to APC on December 11, 2023, dismissing their claims as misleading.

“The judgment of Justice Omotosho, which was affirmed by the Court of Appeal, does not touch nor alter the status of Martin Amaewhule and his group of 27 as ex-members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State,” Johnson said.

He argued that their defection automatically resulted in the forfeiture of their seats.

Johnson further stated, “Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule and 26 others lost their seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly following their voluntary defection/cross-carpeting, which happened on the floor of the House of Assembly in the full glare of the public on December 11, 2023.”

Johnson further emphasised that Governor Fubara remained law-abiding and had no intention of recognising individuals who no longer hold legislative office.

“The Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara, is both law-abiding and peace-loving, and accordingly has great respect for the court of law and the Nigerian judiciary. The Governor swore on May 29, 2023, to defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the rule of law, which includes respect for the courts,” Johnson stated.