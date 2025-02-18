Alex Iwobi Eyes European Spot For Fulham

Nigerian forward, Alex Iwobi has expressed his belief that Fulham will continue to strive vigorously to secure a coveted spot in European competition after the current season.

Following a successful match against Nottingham Forest, where they triumphed 2-1 at Craven Cottage, Alex Iwobi is feeling optimistic about the team’s progress.

Currently, Fulham hold the eighth position in the Premier League standings with a total of 39 points accrued from 25 matches. They find themselves five points adrift of the crucial fourth place, which is typically associated with European qualification.

Iwobi emphasized the team’s ambition and their methodical approach to the remaining fixtures. “To achieve a double victory over formidable opponents will certainly provide us with a competitive edge, but our philosophy is to take it one game at a time,” he stated in an interview with The Mirror.

“It’s essential for us to show respect to every opponent, regardless of whether they are in the hunt for European spots or fighting to avoid relegation. Our focus remains on continuous improvement and pushing forward, especially as we witness the quality demonstrated during our training sessions every day.”

Alex Iwobi further acknowledged that aspirations for European qualification linger in the players’ minds, motivating them to elevate their performances.

In addition, Iwobi highlighted how the relentless work ethic and passion of manager Marco Silva are instilling an ambitious mindset among the Fulham squad this season. Under Silva’s guidance, the Whites have garnered attention for their attractive style of play and tactical proficiency.

Having secured wins in three out of their last four Premier League encounters, the team is in fine form and gaining momentum.

Iwobi praised Silva’s dedication, noting, “He is a manager who invests 100 percent of himself into his role each day. He is constantly analyzing our performances, even during celebrations after a match; he’s often found poring over footage on his laptop.

“Silva’s quest for improvement is contagious and motivates all of us. The tactical game plan was executed with precision, resulting in a commendable performance and a vital win for the team.”