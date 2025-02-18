Ajibola Bashiru Lied, I Played Mediatory Roles During LG Crisis – Osun SSG, Igbalaye

The Secretary to the Osun State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, has denied causing trouble at the Osogbo council area as alleged by Ajibola Bashiru.

Naija News reports that Igbalaye, in a statement, on Tuesday, said contrary to Senator Bashiru‘s allegation, he played leadership and mediatory roles during the chaotic local government election, on Monday.

He stated that his intervention stopped needless killing in Osogbo between supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I played leadership and mediatory roles yesterday (Monday) to ensure that the confrontation between the two parties did not snowball into bloodshed.

“Yesterday (Monday), when the confrontation reached a boiling point, I was invited to intervene. I took the APC chairmanship candidate, Saheed Onibonokuta, to the two Divisional Police officers and I urge both sides not to attempt to enter the secretariat.

“Onibonokuta and the two DPOs agreed with me. And that is how we saved our people of Osogbo from needless killings. All parties and security agencies appreciated my leadership roles. Where Bashiru got his wild falsehood is a puzzle.

“I commend the dedicated and professional DPOs of Oke Baale, SP Bodede David Femi, and CSP Ibrahim Sanusi of Iludun, both within Osogbo Local Government. They are true professionals who supported my peace drive,” he narrated.

He rebuked Senator Bashiru for spreading deliberate “lies and falsehood“, adding he would never be part of the ignition of conflict in his homeland.

“As a top functionary of the State Government, I have a sacred duty to ensure peace in my local government in line with the peaceful nature and engagement policy of our dear Governor and my boss, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“I also have a family heritage which I cherish so much. The Igbalayes are a reputable peace-loving family. None of us including myself will engage in disruption of peace and unity of our great city,” he added.