Afenifere Mourns Edwin Clark

The Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, has expressed profound shock at the news of the passing of esteemed Ijaw Leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

Naija News reported earlier that Chief Clark, who served as the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), passed away on Monday in Abuja at the age of 97.

In response to the development, the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, on Tuesday in Lagos, said that Clark was deeply committed to the welfare of Nigeria, akin to the late Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

Ajayi, who communicated the condolences of Afenifere’s Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, remarked that Chief Clark’s contributions to the nation would be eternally cherished and remembered.

“We received the news of the demise of Pa Edwin Clark with shock the same way we received the news of the demise of our leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo,

“Clark was very deep, and, of course, very fearless. He was a patriot par excellence. Nigeria meant so much to him.

“The issues that have to do with the people were of great concern to him. He will be greatly missed because he was a strong, influential voice” Ajayi said.

“Pa Edwin Clark was an active player in the Nigerian political scene, even when he was very old he was still very active

“He (Clark) never shied away from commenting or expressing his opinion on any issue of national importance.

“So, we, in Afenifere, will also miss him, just like we know that other people in the South-South, in particular, in Nigeria, as a whole, will miss him,” Afenifere spokesman said.

Clark served as a former federal commissioner for information and was a notable leader within the Ijaw community.

As a respected lawyer, activist, and politician, he emerged as a powerful advocate for the South-South region and the Ijaw ethnic group.

He established the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and co-led the South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), championing the causes of justice, equality, and human rights.