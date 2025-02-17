Why I Returned To The APC – Hunkuyi

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi has said his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was because of the effort of Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

Naija News reported that Senator Hunkuyi, former Governor Mukhtar Yero and Shehu Sanu, among other political stakeholders in the state, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC.

The member of the 8th Senate blamed Governor Nasir El-Rufai for his earlier defection to the PDP.

He lauded Governor Sani for reaching out to all “the people chased out of the APC by the former Governor Nasir El-Rufai“.

He stated that he was a founding member of the APC but El-Rufai made him and others leave the party.

“I am one of the founding members of the APC in Kaduna, but while the journey was going on smoothly, the driver of the vehicle matched the brake and asked some of us to drop from the vehicle. We dropped without arguing. But we thank God that Governor Uba Sani went round all the places where people were dropped and picked us back into the vehicle,” he stated.

According to the Nation, Hunkuyi described the Governor as a just leader who “succeeded in bringing us back to the APC”.