We Stand Against Telecom Tariff Hike – NLC Insists

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has insisted that the tariff plan hike approved by the government for telecoms operators in the country would not be allowed to stand.

The NLC, in a statement on Monday, insisted that they are united in the stand against the hike.

Naija News recalls the federal government, through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), recently granted approval for tariff adjustment requests by Network Operators in response to prevailing market conditions.

This was made known in a statement by NCC Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka.

The adjustment, capped at a maximum of 50 per cent of current tariffs, though lower than the over 100 per cent requested by some network operators, was arrived at taking into account ongoing industry reforms that will positively influence sustainability.

These adjustments will remain within the tariff bands stipulated in the 2013 NCC Cost Study, and requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, as is the Commission’s standard practice for tariff reviews. It will be implemented in strict adherence to the recently issued NCC Guidance on Tariff Simplification, 2024.

However, the approval has been greeted with rejection by certain stakeholders, including the NLC, which insists it is an additional burden on already stretched Nigerians.

The labour union had announced plans to embark on nationwide protests against the development but were prevailed upon by the government during a meeting of both parties to shelve the plan.

Despite the temporary halt of the NLC protest, the workers’ union has insisted that the telecoms tariff hike remains rejected.

In a post via its official account on 𝕏, the NLC wrote on Monday morning: “United we stand against telecoms exploitation. Say no to telecom tariff hike.”