Video: President Tinubu Departs Ethiopia For Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Monday, departed Ethiopia for Nigeria following a successful engagement at the 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly.

Naija News reports during the AU summit, President Tinubu joined other African leaders to discuss issues affecting the continent.

The Nigerian leader had, two weeks ago, departed Abuja for France on a private visit and then proceeded to Ethiopia for the AU Summit.

Recall the Nigerian government, during the summit, backed the move to reform the African Union, making the continental body more vibrant, viable, and relevant to the needs of member states in the face of rapidly changing global political and economic realities.

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu, whose statement was delivered by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, during the consideration and deliberation on the AU reforms report, commended his Rwanda and Kenya counterparts, Paul Kagame and Williams Ruto, for the reform proposals.

President Tinubu acknowledged the recommendations outlined in the draft decision on the AU reform and said the Nigerian government supports the proposal to establish a Heads of State and Government oversight Committee for the AU Reforms under President Ruto’s leadership.

The Nigerian government also endorsed the proposal that the agenda of the AU Summit feature no more than three strategic items.

Nigeria’s President, however rejected the proposal to create a new department out of the existing Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

According to a statement from the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga; Nigerian diplomat, Bankole Adeoye, heads the department. He was re-elected to another term at the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government, which ended Sunday.

On the need for inclusiveness and transparency as an integral part of the reform of the AU system, President Tinubu noted that the continental organization should instead focus on implementing adopted policies and programmes.

He said Nigeria would continue to support the reform process as long as it remained transparent and inclusive and did not needlessly destabilize the status quo.