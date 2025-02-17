Trailer Crushes Six Kogi University Students To Death In Tragic Accident

At least six students from Federal University Lokoja (FUL) and their driver are believed to have perished after an articulated vehicle collided with the university’s shuttle bus on Monday.

Reports revealed that the tragic accident which took place around 2:30 PM on Monday resulted in the deaths of six students along with the driver of the FUL shuttle bus.

It was noted that the articulated vehicle was transporting timber and jerry cans filled with palm oil, travelling in the direction of Abuja.

“Unfortunately, the driver lost control and rammed into the FUL shuttle bus already filled up with students and was about to convey them to school.

“The shuttle bus was crushed by the articulated vehicle,” an eyewitness told Daily Post.

Naija News understands that Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) officers were present at the scene to assist victims who were trapped beneath the articulated vehicle.

The Kogi State Sector Commandant of the FRSC, Samuel Oyedeji, who reportedly directed his team at the accident site, was unable to provide an exact count of the casualties involved.

He mentioned that the deceased had been taken to the morgue for identification purposes.

Additionally, he reported that the injured individuals have been transported to the Federal Teaching Hospital in Lokoja and the Kogi State Specialist Hospital for medical care.