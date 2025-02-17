This Is Total Embarrassment And Harassment – Lagos Lawmakers Vow To Stop Removal Of Speaker

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Stephen Ogundipe has vowed that he and his colleagues will do everything possible to resist the pressure to reinstate the impeached Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

The lawmaker stated that the plenary was adjourned indefinitely, on Monday.

Ogundipe condemned the “invasion” of the House by security operatives, describing it as an abuse of legislative procedure

“This is not government by barrels of gun. This is an aberration of democracy. Bringing in anarchy, that is what they have done today. It is a total embarrassment and harassment.”

“Nobody can dictate to us. God chooses. We are solidly behind your leadership, Mr. Speaker. Nobody can remove you,” he said

Another lawmaker, Kehinde Joseph (APC-Alimosho ll) urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in order to save democracy.

He described the presence and actions of the DSS personnel at the chamber as a national embarrassment.

The lawmaker also urged the National Assembly to intervene in the crisis in order to reduce tension.

In his contribution, another legislator, Abiodun Tobun, said the” invasion” of the Assembly was an aberration.

Tobun said the leadership issue in the House could be resolved in a systematic way rather than intervention of security operatives.

A letter has been written on the floor of the House, that the case (filed by the former Speaker against his removal) has been taken to court.

“We have the three arms of governments: We have the legislative, the executive and the judiciary. If somebody feels that it is the duty of that person to approach the court of competent jurisdiction to intervene, mediate and interpret, and we believe in a democratic setting, such intervention will survive rather than some officers to come to the chamber.

“This is unheard of. This is an embarrassment to the Lagos Assembly, embarrassment to the countries of Nigeria, embarrassment to the National Assembly parliaments, both the Senate and National Assembly, and embarrassment to democracy.

“I feel the leadership of the party, the government at the centre, state governments should rise up to question the invasion of this parliament today,” he said.