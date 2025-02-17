‘This Is An Aberration Of Democracy, A Step Toward Anarchy’ – Lagos Lawmakers Condemn Security Operatives’ Invasion

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have strongly criticized the invasion of the Assembly complex by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police, describing it as a direct assault on democracy and a national disgrace.

Naija News reports that during a plenary session attended by 36 lawmakers, the Assembly demanded an explanation from the Lagos State DSS Director regarding the rationale behind the intrusion.

Additionally, they called on the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to launch an investigation and provide a detailed public briefing on the findings.

The lawmakers also urged President Bola Tinubu to take swift action to prevent further escalation.

Expressing their disapproval, the legislators unanimously denounced the invasion, labelling it an abuse of legislative authority and a threat to Nigeria’s democratic structure.

Hon. Abiodun Tobun, speaking during the session, stated: “This is not a government ruled by the barrel of a gun. This is an aberration of democracy and a step toward anarchy. What happened today is a total embarrassment and an act of harassment.”

He further reaffirmed their unwavering support for Speaker Lasbat Mojisola Meranda, declaring: “Nobody can dictate to us. God chooses and removes leaders. We are solidly behind your leadership, Mr. Speaker—nobody can remove you.”

The legislators suggested that influential figures might be responsible for the incident and called for a thorough investigation to expose those involved.

The Assembly remains resolute in defending its independence, emphasizing that such actions must not be allowed to compromise democratic governance in the state.