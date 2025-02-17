‘They Can Now Expel Me’ – PDP BoT Chairman Commends Gov Otti’s Performance, Dismisses Suspension Threat

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has once again praised Governor Alex Otti for his contributions to Abia State.

Wabara made this remark on Sunday at the International Conference Center, Umuahia, during the 80th birthday celebration of Dr. Godswill Okoro, a former Secretary to the State Government under the first tenure of ex-Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

The former Senate President emphasized that he is first a citizen of Abia State before being a PDP member.

Naija News recalls that Wabara was suspended on Tuesday, February 11th by the Abia State chapter of the party and barred from holding any party office.

The decision was reached after a State Executive Council (SEC) meeting presided over by the chairman, Amah Abraham.

The Abia State PDP accused Wabara of anti-party activities and failure to apologize despite being given the opportunity to do so.

It noted that Wabara’s activities are unbecoming of a former senate president and chairman of the party’s BoT.

However, addressing the gathering, Wabara reiterated his stance, stating that governance should take precedence over party politics after elections.

He asserted, “Before becoming a PDP card-carrying member, before becoming an NRC card-carrying member in this state, I, Adolphus Nduneweh Wabara, was first and foremost a citizen of Abia.

“Politics ends after campaigns, after elections, and then you start thinking of governance. Even a blind man can see what is happening in Abia! And, I am saying it again! Maybe now since they said I was suspended, they can now expel me.”

Encouraging Otti to continue his efforts, Wabara added, “But, having said so, sir, continue with the works; our ancestors in Abia are with you. Maybe the PDP leadership in the state will go on air the next day to suspend Dr. Emelike Okoro, whom Governor Otti came to celebrate.”

He further declared that no one could suspend him from the PDP for stating the truth that is evident to all, affirming his continued support for Otti.

“I will be one of those who will continue to appreciate you. I have not mentioned the Labour Party; I have always mentioned Governor Alex Otti. We are all with you,” the BOT chairman of PDP declared.

Wabara concluded by acknowledging that Otti, whom many initially opposed, is now the one leading Abia State toward recovery from years of poor governance.