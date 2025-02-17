Stop Disgracing Yourselves, What Were 70 Officers Going To Do In Canada? – Chidi Odinkalu Blasts Nuhu Ribadu

Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, has slammed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, for challenging the Canadian Embassy over its denial of visas to Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, and other military officials.

Naija News reports that Musa and some military chiefs were scheduled to speak at a veterans’ event in Canada but were denied entry visas.

Reacting, Ribadu said, “They can go to hell.”

In a series of posts via X on Sunday, Odinkalu condemned the outrage expressed by the officers, questioning their justification for seeking to attend the Invictus Winter Games in Canada while Nigeria is struggling with severe security challenges.

Odinkalu raised concerns about sending a delegation of over 70 military officers, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, to an event unrelated to Nigeria’s security needs.

He further criticized the process behind the visa applications, questioning why such a trip was arranged without the involvement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Odinkalu, the absence of coordination and transparency in planning the trip reflected poorly on the country’s leadership.

He added that the senior officers handled the situation embarrassingly instead of acknowledging their terrible misstep.

He wrote, “Senior officials of @NigeriaGov who should be ashamed of themselves are frothing that Canada denied visas to the #CDS.

“’How does anyone justify a delegation of over 70 officers led by the CDS to #InvictusWinterGames? When did #Nigeria start doing winter?!

“’And why would a delegation with the Chief of @DefenceInfoNG at its head be applying for visas for an official trip behind the back of @NigeriaMFA? How foolish & irresponsible are we supposed to be?

“Instead of acknowledging a terrible @OwnGoal & apologising, we have a disgraceful line-up of senior cabinet members, led by @NuhuRibadu & including freelancing ministers, making the government look more stupid.

“We may be lawless but other countries are not obliged to follow us in that. Instead of abusing @CanHCNigeria, @NigeriaGov owes them an apology.

“Additionally, in a proper system there will be an investigation as well as consequences for those who have brought this kind of embarrassment upon the country. These people should stop disgracing themselves.”