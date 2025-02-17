Reps Move To Regulate Police Orderlies For Government Officials

The House of Representatives is considering a bill aimed at amending the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, to regulate the deployment of police officers as orderlies to top government officials and curb the abuse of the practice.

Sponsored by the lawmaker representing Epe Federal Constituency, Lagos State, Wale Raji, the bill seeks to limit the duration officers can serve in such roles and ensure their reassignment to core police duties after a specified period.

The bill proposes amendments to Section 18 of the Principal Act, introducing new subsections (12 to 17) that clearly define the offices entitled to police aides and the duration of such assignments.

Who Qualifies For Police Orderlies?

Subsection 12 stipulates that only select public officials, including the President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Justice of Nigeria, state governors, deputy governors, and principal officers of the National and State Assemblies, as well as local government chairmen, shall be entitled to police orderlies as determined by the Inspector General of Police.

The bill introduces a three-year limit for police officers assigned as orderlies to elected officials, after which they must return to their police divisions for other duties and further training.

Naija News understands that officers will not be eligible for reassignment to similar roles for at least five years.

However, an exception is made for officers attached to the President, Vice President, state governors, and principal officers of the National and State Assemblies, who may serve throughout the official’s tenure before reassignment.

Penalties For Non-Compliance

To ensure compliance, the bill proposes penalties for any police officer who contravenes or aids the violation of these provisions, with misconduct punishable under the Police Service Rules.

In its explanatory memorandum, the bill seeks to curb the abuse of police personnel attached to VIPs while improving the efficiency, professionalism, and dignity of the Nigeria Police Force.

The proposed legislation is expected to return to the floor of the House for further debate in the coming weeks.