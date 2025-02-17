Regina Daniels Deactivates Instagram Amid Rumours Of Husband’s New Child With Chika Ike

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has deactivated her Instagram account following rumours that her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, has welcomed a child with fellow actress, Chika Ike.

A check on Monday confirmed that Regina’s Instagram page is no longer active. This move has fueled speculation about turmoil in her marriage.

Regina, who recently returned from London after attending the premiere of Ayo Makun’s movie, The Waiter, did not post any Valentine’s Day tribute to her husband, further raising eyebrows.

Her silence also extended to Nwoko’s recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), an event she has yet to acknowledge publicly.

Chika Ike’s Pregnancy Announcement

Chika Ike announced on February 10 that she was expecting her first child, sharing baby bump photos on Instagram. Rumours have since linked Nwoko to the unborn child, though neither party has confirmed the speculation.

According to Vanguard, social media has been abuzz with opinions. One user remarked, “But why is Regina surprised? She knew what she was getting into.”

Another quipped, “How can wife number six be upset about wife number seven, when wife number five didn’t react?”

Nwoko, a Muslim, is known for his polygamous lifestyle. While he is believed to have six wives, only Regina and Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, are publicly recognized.