Reconsider Decision To Close Onitsha Head Bridge Market – Peter Obi Tells Authourities

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has appealed for the reopening of the Head Bridge Market in Onitsha to allow concerned persons make a living and survive.

According to him, the decision by regulatory and security agencies to close the market totally is affecting innocent traders who make a living from the market.

Obi declared that he understands and supports the need to curb the sale of illegal, hard and expired drugs in some sections of the market, but appealed to concerned authorities to do that without shutting down the entire market.

He said some innocent traders who deal in other legit materials have had their means of survival cut off due to the total closure of the market.

Naija News reports Obi made the submission in a post via his 𝕏 account on Monday.

“The entire Head Bridge Market in Onitsha has been closed by regulatory and security agencies due to suspected trading in illegal drugs within one section of the market known as Ogbo Ogwu.

“While one unequivocally condemns such illicit drug trading activities and urges the government to take all necessary measures to eradicate the sale of fake items—especially drugs—and legally prosecute the perpetrators for the health and safety of society, my concern and appeal are for the immediate reopening of neighbouring markets that were also collaterally affected by the closure.

“Shutting down other neighboring markets not involved in addition to the Ogbo Ogwu Market such as Rod, Allied and Tools, Plumbing Materials, Timber, Surgical, and Provision Markets seems excessive and unjustified

“I therefore appeal for their immediate reopening, as their continued closure is severely affecting the livelihoods of millions, especially during this difficult period in our country,” Peter Obi submitted.

We Addressed Similar Issues When I Was Governor

Speaking further, Obi advised that a more balanced and transparent approach be used in handling the matter as the state and other concerned authorities must not forget the economic impact of their actions on those who have been kept away from the market over what is not their fault.

“Furthermore, the search should be conducted transparently, with store owners present while their shops are inspected and items removed by the law and due process.

“If the goal is to conduct a legitimate search, why extend the closure to other markets? What are their offences?

“During my tenure as Governor of Anambra state, we faced similar situations multiple times.

“Whenever we encountered public health threats, we addressed them collaboratively and methodically with the relevant agencies. In cases requiring market interventions, we worked closely with regulatory authorities and security agencies, ensuring fairness and due process.

“This approach prevented unnecessary disruptions and safeguarded livelihoods.

“The current strategy should be reconsidered to prevent undue hardship on traders, their families, and the state’s economy.

“A more balanced and transparent approach will enhance both security and economic stability.

“While pursuing the end of enhanced public health, we should not lose sight of the collateral economic effects of adjacent market closures should be kept in view always. -PO,” Obi held.