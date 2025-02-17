PDP Fingers Top APC Official Over Alleged Forgery In Case Affirming Udeh-Okoye As National Secretary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed alleged forgery in the case affirming Sunday Udeh-Okoye as national secretary, accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being responsible.

Naija News reports that PDP made this known while reacting to a court ruling ordering an investigation into its primary election guidelines over allegations of forgery.

Recall the PDP has been embroiled in a leadership crisis with Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Udeh-Okoye laying claim to the position of national secretary.

The southeast zonal executive committee of the party nominated Udeh-Okoye to replace Anyanwu after he became the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Imo state in 2023.

Anyanwu had obtained court injunctions against his removal from office.

However, in December 2024, the appeal court judge, Ridwan Abdullahi, dismissed the judgment of a high court, which prevented Anyanwu’s removal, for lacking merit.

In a new twist to the crisis, a magistrate court in Abuja ordered the police to investigate the allegations that officials of the party used forged documents during the court of appeal hearing.

The court gave the order following a petition filed by a PDP member, Mike Iheanaetu.

Reacting to the court order, PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, described the forgery allegation as sensational and misleading, stressing that a top official in the APC administration is responsible for the scandal.

The statement reads, “Our party is shocked by the level of desperation being displayed by these individuals, reportedly with the backing of a particular top official in the APC administration who had on several occasions vowed to destroy the PDP to enable the APC to entrench a totalitarian and oppressive one-party system in our nation to the resentment and detriment of Nigerians.

“Our party is appalled by the scandalous and reprehensible attempt by these desperate individuals to drag the police and a magistrate court in Abuja into the party’s internal affairs despite the pronouncement of various courts of higher hierarchy, including the supreme court, stating that issues touching on the nomination of candidates for elections are strictly internal affairs of political parties over which the courts have no jurisdiction.”