Osun NASS Caucus Urges Tinubu To Direct NSA, IGP To Re-establish Order Amid Political Tensions

The Osun State caucus in the National Assembly has called on President Bola Tinubu to instruct the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to urgently restore peace in the state, warning against escalating political unrest.

Speaking on behalf of the caucus, the leader of the Osun caucus in the House of Representatives, Bamidele Salam, emphasized the need for immediate intervention to prevent political thugs from disrupting the relative peace in Osun.

He urged the President to caution the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in the state against any attempts to forcefully seize control of local government councils.

Salam explained that the APC has been misinterpreting the recent Court of Appeal ruling regarding the removal of elected local government chairmen.

The lawmaker clarified that while the appellate court nullified the lower court’s judgment in a case involving the PDP, it also dismissed a similar case filed by the APC due to abandonment.

Despite this, he alleged that former local government chairmen, whose elections were nullified, have forcefully attempted to reclaim their positions, even though the APC is already participating in the upcoming local government elections scheduled for February 22, 2025.

He further claimed that PDP members and council workers in various local governments—including Isokon, Boripe, Boluwaduro, Ayedaade, and Ilesa—have faced disruptions from political thugs backed by security agents.

Salam described the situation as an invitation to anarchy, stressing that the unlawful takeovers threaten the peace of the state. He pointed out that the APC has already purchased nomination forms, conducted primaries, and has been actively campaigning for the scheduled elections.

He reiterated that the removal of the previous local government officials was based on a court ruling that deemed the law under which their election was conducted as a violation of the 2022 Electoral Act.

Members of the Osun NASS caucus include Deputy Senate Minority Leader Sen. Akogun Olalere Oyewumi, Sen. Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, Sen. Olubiyi Fadeyi Ajagunnla, Bamidele Salam, Busayo Oluwole Oke, Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro, Clement Akanni Olohunwa, Soji Adetunji, Adebayo Morufu Adewale, Mudashiru Lukman, Lanre Oladebo, and Sanya Omirin.