NPFL Matchday 24 Results: Rangers End Remo Stars’ Unbeaten Run, Relegation Battle

Table-toppers, Remo Stars faced their first defeat in eight matches in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on Sunday, losing 2-1 to reigning champions Rangers International at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

Despite this setback, Remo Stars maintained a comfortable eight-point lead at the top of the NPFL table.

Rangers took the initiative with a goal from Savior Issac in the 30th minute, courtesy of a well-executed free kick outside the 18-yard box. The champions extended their lead early in the second half when Kingsley Maduforo capitalized on a precise pass from Kenneth Igboke to score.

Remo Stars managed to pull one back in the 85th minute, as Haruna Hadi reacted swiftly to a loose ball, but it wasn’t enough to change the outcome of the match. This marked the end of their impressive six-game winning streak and a run of eight unbeaten games.

Despite the loss, Remo Stars remain at the top of the league with 48 points, while Rangers climbed to fourth place with 38 points.

In other matches on NPFL match-day 24, 3SC missed an opportunity to narrow the gap with a 2-1 defeat against Heartland in Owerri.

Meanwhile, Bendel Insurance are showing marked improvement in their season, securing their ninth win with a 3-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes in Benin City. Goals from defenders Julius Emiloju, Uche Collins, and Kayode Oke propelled them to 10th in the league after their three-point deduction was overturned.

State Of Relegation Battle

As the 2024-2025 NPFL season progresses, the battle for relegation remains intense among the bottom four clubs. Lobi Stars currently sit at the bottom with 22 points, followed closely by Akwa United at 23.

Nasarawa United find themselves in 18th place with 26 points after parting ways with coach Kabiru Dogo, while Sunshine Stars are 17th with 27 points, just below Plateau United.

Below are the full results for the NPFL Matchday 24:

Saturday, February 15

Kano Pillars Vs Abia Warriors

1-0

Enyimba Vs Rivers United

1-0

Kwara United Vs Bayelsa United

1-0

Lobi Stars Vs Katsina United

1-1

Plateau United Vs El-Kanemi Warriors

2-0

Nasarawa United Vs Ikorodu City

0-0

Sunshine Stars Vs Akwa United

1-0

Sunday, February 16

Enugu Rangers Vs Remo Stars

2-1

Heartland Vs Shooting Stars

2-1

Bendel Vs Niger Tornadoes

3-0