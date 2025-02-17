Nigeria Demands Immediate Withdrawal Of Foreign Forces In DR Congo

Nigeria has thrown its weight behind the resolution of the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) demanding the immediate withdrawal of all foreign forces from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Naija News reports that the AUPSC made the resolution at a meeting of member states to brainstorm on the situation in Sudan and Eastern DRC, on the sidelines of the ongoing 38th Ordinary session of the AU Assembly,

The session was attended by Heads of State and Government as well as Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Ambassadors and experts from all PSC Member States.

The AUPSC called on parties to conflicts in these countries (Sudan and DR Congo) to agree to an immediate ceasefire, submit to dialogue and politically negotiated solutions and to grant access to humanitarian workers to enable them reach those most affected by the situations.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maitama Tuggar, in a statement on Monday, expressed Nigeria’s “readiness to work with the Sudanese stakeholders in their efforts to organize an intra-Sudanese dialogue and to support the activities of the PSC Ad-hoc Presidential Committee of 5 on Sudan.

“On the Eastern DRC, Nigeria supported the call for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all foreign forces, including foreign armed and other support to the M23 group, respect for the territory integrity of DRC and the imperative for all affected stakeholders to submit themselves to the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes.”

Ambassador Tuggar reaffirmed that Nigeria would continue to work towards peaceful resolution of the conflicts in these sister African countries.