Ned Nwoko Speaks On Plans To Marry Chika Ike As Seventh Wife As Reginal Daniels ‘Flee’ Instagram

Nigerian billionaire cum lawmaker, Senator Ned Nwoko, has denied plans of marrying Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, and rumours of being responsible for her pregnancy.

Reports circulating on social media alleged that Chika Ike, who recently announced the birth of her baby with maternity photos on Instagram, is set to move into Ned Nwoko’s home.

Naija News reports that amid the ongoing rumours, Nwoko’s wife, Regina, has deactivated her Instagram account.

However, in a statement on Monday through his Director of Communications, Ned Nwoko described purported plans to marry Chika Ike or being the one responsible for her pregnancy as entirely baseless and a product of malicious speculation.

The senator urged the public to disregard the rumours and warned media practitioners of the consequences of spreading fake news.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to the recent false rumors alleging that Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko is planning to marry Nollywood actress Chika Ike as his seventh wife and that she is pregnant for him. We categorically state that these claims are entirely baseless and a product of malicious speculation. Similarly, reports claiming he made statements about Tuface and polygamy are completely untrue.

“As a public figure and with his wife also being an actress, it is not unusual for bloggers seeking attention to fabricate such stories. However, Senator Nwoko is currently on a national assignment, focused on delivering on his political mandate, and has no time for distractions. This office remains available to journalists for verification of information, and we remind media practitioners of the consequences of spreading fake news. The public is advised to disregard these rumors and rely only on official statements from his office.”