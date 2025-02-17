Military Fighter Jet Drops Bomb On Katsina Village, Kills Six Civilians

Six civilians have been killed by a military airstrike that hit Yauni community, Zakka ward of Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to Daily Trust, three other security personnel, including two police officers and an operative of the state owned Community Watch Corps (CWC), were earlier killed in a gun duel with bandits.

A resident who spoke to the aforementioned publication under the condition of anonymity claimed that the incident was a result of the local government election which took place on Saturday.

The bandits had reportedly planned to attack voters in Zakka village.

However, having heard of their plan, the security agents reportedly moved to avert its execution which led to exchange of fire with the bandits during which a police officer and a CWC operative lost their lives, while a third police officer who sustained injury later died.

“It was after that incident that the military fighter jet, which most likely came to offer reinforcement, dropped a bomb at Yauni community, south of Zakka, which led to the death of six members of a family, while one woman sustained injuries,” the source said

This is not the first time in which Katsina residents would lose their lives in accidental airstrikes.

In July, 2022, at least two persons were killed after a military fighter jet dropped a bomb in Kunkunni village of same Safana Local Government Area.