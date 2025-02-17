Mikel Obi Insists Chelsea’s Doors Are Still Open For Victor Osimhen

Chelsea legend, John Mikel Obi believes that Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen still has the opportunity to secure a highly coveted move to Premier League side, Chelsea.

Victor Osimhen, who has been a standout performer in recent seasons, came tantalizingly close to joining Chelsea during the summer transfer window. However, negotiations ultimately fell short, and he found himself signing a loan deal with Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray from Serie A giants Napoli.

Despite Chelsea’s ongoing struggles with their attacking options this season, Mikel remains hopeful about Osimhen’s future at Stamford Bridge.

He emphasized, “Chelsea has always been his club. He has publicly stated that it’s his childhood dream to play for the Blues. Growing up, he idolized this club, and it has always been his aspiration.”

Mikel pointed out that Osimhen’s admiration for the legendary Didier Drogba, who is often regarded as one of Chelsea’s greatest-ever players, further fuels his desire to don the Chelsea jersey.

“His admiration for Drogba is evident; he loves the way he played and what he accomplished at this club. Victor has made it abundantly clear that Chelsea is where he wants to be,” Mikel added on the Obione podcast.

“While we didn’t finalize the deal last summer, I believe the door is still ajar. You never know what might happen at the end of the season.”

Note that Victor Osimhen has been in fine form since he moved to Galatasaray on a season-long loan. So far this season, the 25-year-old Nigerian striker has scored 17 goals and provided five assists in 23 games in all competitions.